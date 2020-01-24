Most of us would prefer snow over freezing rain, but like it or not, we'll get what Mother Nature delivers. And freezing rain is what the National Weather Service says she will be bringing.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook is calling for freezing rain Saturday followed by a mix of rain and snow for Sunday.

* WHERE... Northern Oneida-Yates-Seneca-Southern Cayuga-Onondaga-Steuben-

Schuyler-Chemung-Tompkins-Madison-Southern Oneida-Cortland-Chenango-

Otsego-Tioga-Broome-Delaware-

* WHAT...

DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Rain spreads into the area tonight, mixing in with freezing rain through early Saturday morning. Freezing rain could last an hour or two with a few hundredths of ice accumulations possible before the change over to rain.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday.

Rain continues the rest of Saturday, then changes over to snow

Saturday night with rain and snow continuing Sunday. A couple of inches of snow is possible across the higher elevations by Sunday evening, with amounts less than an inch across the valleys. Rain and snow could lead to slick roadways Saturday through Sunday night.

Adding a little concern to Saturday's freezing rain will be strong winds with gusts in excess of 25 miles per hour. Downed power lines and limbs will be of some concern.

Power Outages

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map.

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information on National Grid’s website.

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.