CNY Zoo Kicks Off ‘Aid for Australia’ Campaign This Weekend

As fires continue to ravage throughout Australia, another local organization has started a campaign to help the impacted animals.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo just launched their Aid for Australia campaign with merchandise on sale and events starting this weekend.

“Many of us feel helpless as we see images of burned koalas and kangaroos and hear numbers like 28 million acres destroyed and over a billion animals lost,” Rosamond Gifford Zoo Director Ted Fox said in a statement. “We felt the need to respond by assisting our partner zoo in Australia working on the ground to save animals injured in these fires.”

Both at the zoo and online, the American Association of Zoo Keepers will be selling t-shirts and hoodies, with all proceeds benefiting the Zoos Victoria Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund, an organization with veterinary teams working on the ground in Australia to set up triage facilities for injured animals. Bracelets are also in the works and will be sold at future events. This weekend's kickoff events include special keeper chats featuring animals native to Australia, a scavenger hunt, coloring stations and informational areas where visitors can learn more about the bushfires.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon encouraged central New Yorkers to support the #AidforAUS campaign.

“As an AZA institution, our zoo’s responsibility for saving species is far-reaching,” McMahon said in a statement. “The situation in Australia is incredibly concerning and I’m proud that our zoo team has provided a way that we can all pitch in to help.”

You can also donate directly to the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund here.