James Taylor and Jackson Brown Play Bethel Woods

James Taylor is releasing a new album, American Standard, and a new tour with Jackson Brown.

Five-time Grammy winner James Taylor is releasing his 19th studio album on February 28, 2020, and taking it on the road along with Jackson Brown. The American Standard album is comprised of 'reinterpreted' cover tunes and is available for pre-order now.

See Taylor and Jackson, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, June 19 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster or by phone at 1-800-653-8000.

Taylor has sold more than 100 million records worldwide to young and old alike. Not many singers, songwriters or musicians can say they have been actively working in the business since 1966. Taylor achieved his first number one album in the US in 2018 with his recording 'Before This World.' Taylor’s Top 10 hits include “Fire & Rain,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Handy Man,” and “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You).”

Browne's hits include “Somebody’s Baby” from the movie Fast Times At Ridgemont High, "Doctor My Eyes," "The Pretender” and “Running on Empty.”

James Taylor & Jackson Browne Summer U.S. Tour 2020

5/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

5/16 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

5/18 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

5/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

5/22 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

5/24 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

5/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

5/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

5/28 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

5/29 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

6/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

6/12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

6/13 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center

6/15 – Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center

6/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

6/18 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

6/19 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

6/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park*

6/23 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center Coliseum

6/24 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

6/26 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

6/27 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

6/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

6/30 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

7/4 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood**

7/7 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/8 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health @ Jones Beach Theater

7/10 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Center

*w/Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin

**no guest artist