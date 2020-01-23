The only thing better than a really good cookie is a really good cookie delivered fresh to your door any time you crave it--even at 3AM.

That's what Insomnia Cookies is all about. The business, founded in a college dorm room in 2003 at the University of Pennsylvania and opened in Syracuse in 2006, is booming for owner Seth Berkowitz. The folks at IC specialize in delivering warm, delicious cookies to individuals and companies...at ungodly hours of the day. Here's "the tea" from IC's website:

Today we have more than 100 locations and are still growing! Whether you’re feeding a craving or a crowd, our offerings of cookies, brownies, cookie cakes and even cold milk have you covered. We also serve and deliver ice cream at most of our locations...from 10am-3am, daily."

Aside from the original brick-and-mortar store on Marshall Street bordering the Syracuse University campus, those locations blanket the Empire State, including Ithaca, Binghamton, Buffalo and all over the New York City metro area.