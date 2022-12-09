Nimey’s Celebrates Grand Opening of New Boonville Location

The ribbon has been cut on a new car dealership in the town of Boonville.

Matt Nimey Buick GMC celebrated its grand opening at 13371 State Route 12. On their Facebook page, they thanked the Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush, The Boonville Herald and their friends & family for their help with the opening.

Commenting to the Boonville Herald, Matt Nimey said:

The Boonville community has been incredibly welcoming. We've been welcomed with open arms, and we want this Grand Opening to be a 'thank you' to the community as well as a celebration of our new beginning here at the dealership.

The ribbon cutting kicks off a weekend of events at Nimey's. In addition to hosting Toys for Tots donations, Santa will be on hand on Saturday, December 10th from 10a.m. to noon. Visitors will be treated to free hot cocoa and s'mores.

Nimey's is also offering special pricing promotions and incentives on new vehicles. So if you're considering an upgrade for your whip, you just might want to stop on by.

SIDEBAR... REMEMBER THE BUICK SKYLARK?

The Buick Skylark was like the car of the '80s, wasn't it? Or at least that's what TV game shows led you to believe. They were always giving away Skylarks on games like Classic Concentration and Hollywood Squares. As a kid I assumed everyone drove one except us. (I hated that dumpy Volvo.)

Apparently they stopped making the Skylark in 1998. Bummer.

