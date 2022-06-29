Never Before Seen Niagara Falls Views in Century Old Tunnel 180 Feet Below

For the first time, you can get so close to Niagara Falls, that you can actually feel them. A century-old tunnel, 180 feet below takes you to an underground world and a view like never before.

The Tunnel

The Tunnel is a new attraction beneath the historic Niagara Parks Power Station, 180 feet below. To get there, you'll descend nearly 200 feet in a glass-enclosed elevator. See views of the power station’s hidden decks as you go down. Exhibits are set up along the 2,200-foot-long tunnel showing how the tunnel was created in 1901 using only lanterns, dynamite, pickaxes, and shovels.

Exit Point

The tunnel was an exit point for the water used in generating hydropower for more than a century. Your journey will take you along the same path traveled by water and lead you to a viewing platform where the water emptied into the Niagara River.

Panoramic View

The fascinating walk leads to a breathtaking panoramic view of the falls from a viewing platform right at the edge of the Niagara River. You'll be so close you can feel the falls in your chest and smell the water in your nose.

Veiwing Platform

For the first time, the newly constructed viewing platform provides unprecedented access to a new perspective of the lower Niagara River. Experience unparalleled views of both the Horseshoe and American Falls.

Tunnel Admission

Admission to The Tunnel is included with a regular ticket to the Power Station where you'll discover interactive exhibits, fascinating models, and more.

To learn more about the Power Station, The Tunnel, and everything else Niagara Falls has to offer, visit NiagaraParks.com.

