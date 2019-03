Niagara Falls is going green for St Patrick's Day.

Niagara Falls will be lit green for 15-minutes every hour on St. Patrick's Day until 2am. It's part of Tourism Ireland's " Global Greening " campaign.

Niagara Falls joins iconic landmarks like the Egyptian Sphinx and Pyramids, London Eye, Empire State Building and the Leaning Tower of Pisa all going green for St Patrick's Day.

The American and Horseshoe Falls have been lit up at night since 1925. New LED technology was unveiled at the Falls in 2016 to give up brighter lights using less energy.