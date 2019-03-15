The famous Buffalo Head restaurant that has been closed since 2017 finally has a new owner and will re-open once again.

Kevin Asaro of Rome purchased the Forestport restaurant and plans to open in June.

Nicholas Polce of Gateway Properties sold the restaurant and wishes the Asaro family the best of luck. “With their experience and knowledge of the restaurant industry, I am sure they will do tremendously."

The Buffalo Head restaurant is famously named for the stuffed bison head immigrant loggers used to identify it, during train stops in the 1920s. Since those days, the restaurant has also operated under the names Morrison’s Inn and Lockwood Inn and has changed owners several times.

Let's hope the Asaro family can keep the doors open for years to come.