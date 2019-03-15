Get Naked with 350 Strangers at Howe Caverns in New York

If you want to be naked with 350 people you don't know, get ready to head to Howe Caverns.

Howe Caverns, in Schoharie County, is announcing its Second Annual Naked In a Cave event, to take place on September 14, 2019. The event is going to focus on "body positivity". Howe Cavern is the largest underground cave open to the public in the Northeast.

The last time Howe Caverns held a Naked In A Cave event, it completely sold out - so you'll want to snag one of the 350 available tickets quickly. You can connect and purchase your tickets on the event's Facebook page .

According to NewYorkUpstate.com , the event includes "a naked stroll in the caverns (where the temperature is 52 degrees year-round). Participants can check out the new glass blowing exhibit and sign up for a dinner on the premises (clothing required) or sign up for a “gentle yoga” session (clothing optional)."

So what will it cost to tour Howe Caverns naked?

Tickets are $75 for the naked stroll in the cave, which includes a souvenir bathrobe. The extra events are extra: $20 for the gentle yoga session, or you can purchase dinner and the stroll for $130.

[H/T newyorkupstate.com]