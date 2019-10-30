New York’s Most Popular Halloween Candy: We Like It ‘Hot’
In New York state, the most popular Halloween candy is something you would not expect.
Maybe you think it would be candy corn. Or Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Or a candy bar of some sort. But, nope. Not in the state of New York. We apparently like something with a little more kick.
CandyStore.com has ranked the top Halloween candies by state, and in the state of New York the #1 candy is Hot Tamales. Maybe I am out of the Hot Tamale loop as I found this one surprising. I have never tried a Hot Tamale in my life. And the idea of a candy with a cinnamon kick just doesn't appeal to me. But apparently, I am in the minority here in the Empire State. Sour Patch Kids came in at #2 and Candy Corn #3 on the New York list. Candy Corn was actually #1 last year on this list, so maybe this is just a one hit wonder for the Hot Tamale.
Either way, I gotta try some Tamales this year to see if I am missing out. But wil be be better than a peanut butter cup or a Kit Kat? I highly doubt it. Happy Halloween!