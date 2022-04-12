Score Golden Ticket to Sweet Escape at Candytopia Coming to New York

Have you ever dreamed of scoring your own Golden Ticket to eat your way through Candyland? You can at Candytopia coming to New York.

Dreams really do come true. Explore your sweet tooth like never before inside a one-of-a-kind confectionary wonderland. Candytopia transports you into a sprawling sanctuary of sugary bliss, but only for a limited time.

Credit - Candytopia Credit - Candytopia loading...

Crawl, Swing & Celebrate

Crawl, sway and maneuver through the marshmallow pit, Ring Swing Garden, and infinity mirror room. Take in a movie at the Sugar High Theater or soak in the beauty of the New York-inspired candy art gallery. Celebrate in the state-of-the-art candy confetti room with confetti-farting pigs. Sail over it all on the indoor zipline.

Credit - Oxananiki/Candytopia Credit - Oxananiki/Candytopia loading...

The largest Candytopia yet features 24,000 square feet of space with 17 different interactive environments for picture-perfect selfies and sweet treat deliciousness. It's in the Penn Plaza district of New York City on the corner of 32nd and 6th and will open on April 29. It'll stay open until the candy runs out.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to New York City where we were so warmly welcomed in 2018. We’ve created an updated experience that our guests will find familiar, but with plenty of new surprises and additional rooms to discover,” said John Goodman, the CEO of Youtopia Entertainment.

Credit - Credit - Candytopia loading...

Candy For the Stars

Candytopia has drawn long lines and sold-out crowds during its limited run in cities across the country. A-list celebrities including, Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Bruce Willis, Adam Sandler, Josh Duhamel, Hilary Duff, and Jessica Biel have enjoyed Candytopia. You can too when it opens on April 29. And from the sounds of it, it may be worth the drive into the Big Apple.

Tickets are $29 for children ages 4-12 and $36 for adults. Kids 3 and under are free.

For more information visit Candytopia.com.

A Sweet Escape: Candytopia Returns to New York Have you ever dreamed of scoring your own Golden Ticket to eat your way through Candyland? You can at Candytopia coming to New York.

World's Biggest Bounce House Coming to NY For Inflatable Summer Fun The world's biggest bounce house will be in Albany for inflatable summer fun.