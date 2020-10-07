Halloween is On: Central New York Town Announces Trick or Treat Times

One Central New York city says Halloween is a go this year, announcing trick-or-treat times for the holiday.

Get your Mini Snickers ready, Halloween is coming to Central New York. The City of Little Falls says they plan to hold trick or treating on October 31st from 5pm - 7pm. Mayor Mark Blask says "Stay safe and enjoy." Will other cities and towns follow LIttle Falls' lead?

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many are wondering if Halloween is even going to happen this year. Governor Cuomo dismissed the idea of a state-wide ban on trick or treating, even as cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in "hotspots" around the state - especially in downstate New York. In fact, in the Hudson Valley, one village has already cancelled Halloween events.

The CDC issued guidelines for the holiday, and classified traditional trick or treating and 'trunk' or treating as a 'high risk activity' along with:

Attending crowded costume parties held indoors

Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming

Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household

Instead, the CDC hopes kids will participate in low-risk activities like:

Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them

Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends

Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance

Having a virtual Halloween costume contest

Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with

Lowe's locations throughout Central New York, including Utica and Rome, will be hosting curbside trick or treating as well.