New York will be home to the biggest Harry Potter store in the world, spanning 3 floors and over 20,000 square feet.

The magic of the Wizarding World is coming to New York City with the opening of the world's first official Harry Potter flagship store. The store will be home the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products in the world, all under one roof with everything from personalized robes and Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans to a brand-new range of house wands with a design exclusive to the New York location.

Warner Bros. announced it will open the store next to the iconic Flatiron building at 935 Broadway this summer.

"This will be the largest dedicated Harry Potter store in the world and will become a must-visit fan destination where Harry Potter enthusiasts can engage with interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities as they step into the magic," said Sarah Roots, SVP WorldWorldwide Tours and Retail, Warner Bros.

"We are very excited to be opening in New York. It's the ideal city in which to launch with so many dedicated Wizarding World fans, a cutting-edge retail environment and a community that embraces innovative experiences."

More details will be announced later in the year.