Robbie Coltrane, Actor and ‘Harry Potter’ Star, Dies at 72

The world has lost one of its most beloved screen presences. Robbie Coltrane, who appeared in dozens of movies and shows but will forever be known as Hogwarts’ groundskeeper Hagrid, has died. He was 72 years old. According to Deadline, Coltrane “passed away in hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland. The award-winning actor had been in ill health for the past two years.”

Coltrane appeared as Hagrid in all eight Harry Potter movies, starting with 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and ending with 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2. The lovable giant, who becomes a surrogate father and protector to Harry, was a fan favorite character throughout the entire series.

While a lot of people remember Coltrane best as Hagrid, the Scottish-born actor and comedian had a prolific career outside the Potter franchise. He started acting in his 20s, first on the stage, and then began landing work in television and movies. His filmography includes Mona Lisa, The Adventures of Huck Funn, Message in a Bottle, and From Hell.

In the 1990s, he also starred in the popular British crime drama Cracker, which ran for several seasons and specials; Coltrane won three BAFTA awards for his work as forensic psychologist Edward Fitzgerald. Around that same time, Coltrane also made two appearances in James Bond movies (GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough) as Valentin, a Russian ally of 007.

Although Coltrane has had health problems in recent years, he did participate in the Return to Hogwarts 20th anniversary special that aired earlier this year on HBO Max. One of his comments was already quite touching, but now it becomes almost unspeakably sad.

“The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children, so you could be watching in 50 years time, easily. I’ll not be here, sadly, but Hagrid will. Yes.”

Yes, he will.

