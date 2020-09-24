Harry Potter Fan Creates Butterbeer Recipe with Stewart’s Soda

If you've ever dreamt of getting your Hogwarts acceptance letter and drinking butterbeer at The Hog's Head Pub, you're in luck. We may not be able to help with that acceptance letter quite yet, but 'yer certain to be a wizard after you whip up this boozy butterbeer concoction with just five delicious ingredients.

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after she shared her Harry Potter-inspired butterbeer recipe. While all HP fans will appreciate this festive drink, New Yorkers will certainly enjoy her brand of choice when it comes to cream soda.

Her boozy recipe calls for:

1 shot of butterscotch schnapps

1 shot of vanilla vodka

1/2 can of cream soda

1 scoop iced or whipped cream

Butterscotch syrup

Many TikTok users noticed that the woman used Stewart's cream soda in her Potter potion and immediately took to the comments to rave about their love for the Northeast company.

"I'm just happy I'm on STEWARTS tik tok," @em.berke wrote.

"Love the stewarts shout out," shelbykay321 wrote.

You could honestly use any brand of cream soda to create this magical concoction, but why would you want to? You can even up the ante and use Stewart's ice cream. Upstate New York, represent!

And now that it's officially spooky season, butterbeer is even more acceptable as you drink of choice. Grab some ice cream, liquor, and Stewart's cream soda and get to mixing. All you'll be waiting on then is an owl with a letter from Hogwarts.