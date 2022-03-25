Don’t Worry, Muggles Are Tolerated At Harry Potter Airbnb In New York

Be sure when you book your stay that you manage your mischief.

Odds are, if you clicked on this you are a lover of everything in the Harry Potter universe. Obviously, one Airbnb host sure is. To the point they decked out their place in everything related Harry Potter. Whether your a Gryffandor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin, or Ravenclaw, it doesn't matter, you're welcome. Even if you're a muggle, you can book your stay.

Check Out Harry Potter New York While You're At It

Harry Potter New York via Facebook Harry Potter New York via Facebook loading...

Maybe you've also been planning a trip to the new Harry Potter store in New York City, this would be a perfect place to crash for the night after a long day of wizarding in Manhattan. This cozy little Airbnb is located pretty close in Queens.

Is It Cheesy, or Actually Cool?

Well, that is the thing you'll run into sometimes when you find a themed Airbnb. Howver, it is safe to assume you're not going to encounter that cheesiness factor with this one. For a few reasons, the first one being the price. Right now on the Airbnb website, this can be booked for $133 a night. If you try staying anywhere else in New York City, you easily could double that. Another reason? Reviews, like the one below.

It’s like stepping into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The attention to detail is amazing. I enjoyed the night so much, I booked the next night also. I will surely be back again. I’ll also be sure to tell family and friends that I highly recommend a stay. - Christina / Airbnb

Want a preview, prepare yourself to enter into the world of wizarding below.

Harry Potter Inspired Airbnb In New York Welcomes Muggles

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.



LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America