Largest Harry Potter Store in the World Opening in NYC

Guys, there is going to be a "Massive Harry Potter Store" opening less than 3 hours away and I need to go to there.

Potterheads all over the country are going to making the trip to the East Coast to see this "massive" Harry Potter store, we're just lucky to already live so close.

This summer Insider is reporting that Warner Brothers is opening the "first flagship store" to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and they've decided to open it up in New York City. It will be the largest Harry Potter-dedicated store in the entire world. Entire. World.

They are planning "to offer new and exciting goodies like personalized robes, Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, and special house wands — with a design that will be exclusive to this location." It will be located near the Flatiron Building near 23rd St.

They're also promising "interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities," but no announcement has been made exactly what that means. A lot of this store is shaded in mystery but will serve food and beverages.