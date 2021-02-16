Largest Harry Potter Store in the World Finally Opening in New York

New York will finally soon be home to the largest Harry Potter store in the world, spanning 3 floors and over 20,000 square feet.

The magic of the Wizarding World is coming to New York City with the opening of the world's first official Harry Potter flagship store. The store will be home the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products in the world, all under one roof with everything from personalized robes and Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans to a brand-new range of house wands with a design exclusive to the New York location.

More than a year after Warner Bros. announced it would open in the summer of 2020, putting everything on hold due to the coronavirus, plans are now to be open this summer. No official opening date has been announced yet.

"This will be the largest dedicated Harry Potter store in the world and will become a must-visit fan destination where Harry Potter enthusiasts can engage with interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities as they step into the magic," said Sarah Roots, SVP WorldWorldwide Tours and Retail, Warner Bros.

A magical experience is being created at 935 Broadway where you can shop from a selection of Wizarding World products and Harry Potter New York exclusives in the online store.

"We are very excited to be opening in New York. It's the ideal city in which to launch with so many dedicated Wizarding World fans, a cutting-edge retail environment and a community that embraces innovative experiences."