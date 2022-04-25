Dazzling Harry Potter Dining Room Few Hours From CNY Serves Up a Magical Meal

Go Hogwarts over a dazzling Harry Potter inspired dining room that's just a few hours from Central New York and totally worth the drive.

Dine amongst the magic, under 500 floating candles, in a restaurant known for its stunning displays all year long.

Credit - Cava Restaurant via Facebook Credit - Cava Restaurant via Facebook loading...

Wizard Room

Take a tour of the Wizard room that is right next to the Hogwarts Express at Cava Restaurant.

Cava Restaurant

Cava Restaurant is in Southington Connecticut, about three and a half hours from Utica. It first opened in 2008 and has been garnering rave reviews from critics and guests ever since.

The dining space transforms throughout the year. Twinkling lights fill the room for a stunning Christmas display. There are even tributes to the Polar Express, Willie Wonka, and Frozen this past winter.

Frozen Dining Room

Credit - Cava Restaurant Credit - Cava Restaurant loading...

Christmas Display

Credit - Cava Restaurant Credit - Cava Restaurant loading...

Polar Express

Credit - Cava Restaurant Credit - Cava Restaurant loading...

Willie Wonka

Credit - Cava Restaurant Credit - Cava Restaurant loading...

Rooftop Patio

Travel to a Mediterranean resort without leaving the country. The rooftop patio focuses on nature and features ceiling pergolas, a stone-carved fireplace, crystal chandeliers, and fountains. The retractable roof and side awnings allow you to enjoy a meal without worrying about Mother Nature. There is even in-floor heating to keep you warm after the sun goes down.

The dining room isn't the only space transformed at Cava. Alice traveled from Wonderland to the outdoor patio. Peter Pan made an appearance in a Neverland theme. What will spring bring this year?

Credit - Cava Restaurant Credit - Cava Restaurant loading...

Delicious Food

Cava is not only known for their stunning dining room displays, the fine dining Italian restaurant is also known for delicious food. From steak, chicken, seafood, and pasta, to the raw bar, guests come from miles around to enjoy the atmosphere and the menu.

Credit - Cava Restaurant Credit - Cava Restaurant loading...

Reservations Encouraged

Reservations are highly encouraged. Cava Restaurant is at 1615 West Street in Southington Connecticut, 3.5 hours from Utica.

Learn more and check out the menu of this road trip-worthy magical dining experience at Cavact.com.

Lock 24 Transformed into Angry Smokehouse Restaurant in CNY The old Lock 24 restaurant is being transformed into the Angry Smokehouse in Baldwinsville, New York