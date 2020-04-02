If you work in the restaurant industry, the National Restaurant Employee Relief Fund is helping by handing out grants.

The National Restaurant Association Education Foundation is offering $500 grants to restaurant employees who have been financially impacted by COVID-19. Grants will be awarded as soon as possible to individuals who meet the eligibility criteria.

Who Should Apply To Receive Funds?

Funds will be available for restaurant and employees who can demonstrate that they:

Worked on a part- or full-time basis in the restaurant industry for at least 90 days in the past year; and

Have had a primary source of income in the restaurant industry for the last year; and

Have experienced a decrease in needed wages or loss of job on or after March 10, 2020 which these grant funds will help offset; and

Live in the United States, an overseas U.S. military base, or any U.S. territory*; and

Are over the age of legal majority in their in their U.S. state or territory.

One-time grants are for short-term COVID-19 related hardships in paying any of the following expenses only:

Home rent or mortgage

Car payments or transportation costs

Utility bills

Student loan payments

Child care

Groceries

Medical bills

Get more details and apply at rerf.us/apply-for-aid.

