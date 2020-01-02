While the minimum wage in New York went up with the flip of the calendar, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is mandating most tipped workers also get at least the legal base pay in upcoming months.

Kathy Whyte/ WNBF News

An Executive Order announced Tuesday means, by the end of 2020, over 70-thousand tipped workers like hairdressers, nail salon stylists and tow truck drivers will no longer rely on tips to make up for below minimum wage pay.

Currently, employers are allowed to pay below the minimum if workers are able to make up the difference through their tips.

The new order does not apply to restaurant workers. Many servers said they didn’t want the change.