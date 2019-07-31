‘Server Sprint’ Waiter Race is Back for the Downtown Getdown in Utica

Who's the fastest server in Central New York? You'll have a chance to find out during the 'Server Sprint' that's coming back to Utica.

Made in Utica is bringing the 'Server Sprint' back to downtown Utica with the 'Server Sprint,' a race that pits the fastest servers with the best tray-handling skills against each other to fight for cash, prizes, and of course, the glory of being crowned the winner.

The 'Server Sprint' was a feature of The Good Olde Summertime, an event that was held annually, years ago on Genesee Street. Now that Made in Utica is reviving the concept of great downtown events, it seems only right that the 'Server Sprint' would make it's return as well.

The race will be part of the 4th Annual Downtown Getdown, held at Handshake City in Utica on September 7th.

Think you've got what it takes? Then contact Made in Utica at handshakecity@gmail.com to get yourself signed up!