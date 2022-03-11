Live Out Your ‘1883’ Fantasy in Covered Wagons at New Camping Resort

Live out your '1883' fantasy in a covered wagon this summer. Travel back in time to when the Dutton family made their way across the Great Plains to the Yellowstone Ranch at a new camping resort in New York.

The great frontier is at Binghamton Bear Campground where you can enjoy the simpler things in life at night and the latest amenities during the day. Stay in covered wagons, yurts, or cabins. You can even bring a camper or a tent. Play in pedal boats, kayaks, and foam parties. There's even a floating obstacle course.

Binghamton Bear Campground is the newest, most active, family campground with lodging, RV hookups, tent sites, and daily fun. It's like a big bear hug of family camping fun.

Covered Wagons

Cowboy up in a luxury wagon that may look old fashion from the outside but has all the modern conveniences inside including electricity, air conditioning, and heat.

There's enough room for the whole family in a queen-size bed and twin bunk beds.

Yurts

Stay in a yurt featuring modern comforts with a camping feel. It's a cross between a tent and a cabin.

"Enjoy camping at its finest in these spacious circular rooms."

You even have your own deck to sit back and enjoy the beauty of nature.

Glamping

Want the camping feel without having to rough it? Glamping tents are also available, complete with mattresses and electricity to plug in the coffee pot.

RV Hook-Ups

Have your own camping comfort? The spacious RV sites at Binghamton Bear Campground have full hookups for your camper, van, travel trailer, 5th wheel, or whatever you're towing.

Traditional Tents

If you're more of a 'one with nature' type, there's plenty of space for traditional camping.

Enjoy picnic lunches, curl up next to your private fire pit, and enjoy everything our campground has to offer.

Family Fun

There are plenty of things to keep you entertained during the day. Play on the floating obstacle course, putt the day away on the mini-golf course, race down the 100 ft hill slides or just chill at the beach.

We’ve designed our family camping experience to make every day special, no matter how you choose to spend it.

Daily Activities

Enjoy daily activities ranging from foam and beach parties to chocolate pudding eating contests. Slide into summer with Color Blast, Chocolate Lovers, Glowtastic, and Pirate-themed weekends. There's even a Hawaiian Luau.

Camping Season

The 2022 Binghamton Bear Campground season on Boswell Hill Road in Endicott, New York will run from May 1 to October 31. Learn more and book your stay at Binghamtonbearcamp.com.

