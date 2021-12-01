New York Trooper Injured After Truck Fails to Move Over

This is why you need to slow down and move over when you see flashing lights on the side of the road.

New York State Trooper Carlos Desilva was injured when a box truck drifted off the road, onto the shoulder, and hit his patrol car. It happened just before 6 AM on I-87, in the town of Greenburgh.

Luckily, the trooper's injuries weren't life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital and has since been released. But it could have been a lot worse.

Michael Geleski of Fishkill, New York was driving the truck. No charges have been filed yet as New York State Police continue to investigate.

The New York State Move Over Law was enacted in 2012 to protect law enforcement officers, emergency workers, tow and service vehicle operators, and other maintenance workers stopped along roadways while performing their duties.

Move Over Law

Drivers must use care when approaching an emergency vehicle that displays red or any combination of red, white, or blue emergency lighting or a hazard vehicle displaying flashing amber lighting, or a vehicle displaying blue or green lighting

Drivers must reduce speed on all roads and highways

Drivers must move from the lane immediately adjacent to the emergency or hazard vehicle unless traffic or other hazards exist to prevent doing so safely.

