New York State Trooper Rescues Bald Eagle Injured on the Side of Busy Road

A bald eagle, injured on the side of a busy New York road, is safe thanks to a New York State Trooper.

A driver noticed the injured bird and contacted the State Police. Trooper Bryan Whalen responded and noticed the bald eagle on the side of State Route 17 in the Town of Blooming Grove. "The eagle appeared noticeably injured," said State Police.

Credit - NYS Police

Trooper Whalen used his Division issued jacket and a K9 Trooper’s bite sleeve to corral the eagle and safely put it into a kennel that was provided by the Warwick Valley Animal Rescue. The Eagle was transferred to Officer Nicole Duchene from the Department of Environmental Conservation who transported the eagle to a Rehab Facility in New Paltz to be taken care of. "Job well done by Trooper Whalen."

Credit - NYS Police

This isn't the first time a New York State Trooper helped rescue an injured animal. Trooper Christopher Markwica saved a Barred Owl last month after it was found injured on I-87 in the North Hudson area. It spent a month at the North Country Wild Care before Trooper Markwica released it back into the wild.

Credit - New York State Police

It's not just birds either. New York State Trooper Connor Meier helped a pair of lost horses get back to their home in Windsor.

New York State Police

Officer Neena Testa from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office rescued a goat after it got its head stuck in a fence. When Officer Testa arrived, she moved the goat's head, allowing it to wiggle out of the fence and roam more comfortably.

Cortland County Sheriffs Office

You never know what the day will bring when you're a officer of the law.