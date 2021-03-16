Mick Fleetwood’s Peter Green Tribute Concert to Stream Online

Mick Fleetwood’s all-star salute to Peter Green will premiere online April 24.

The concert event, held Feb. 25, 2020 at the London Palladium, was created to honor Green’s contributions to Fleetwood Mac’s early years.

"The concert was a celebration of those early blues days where we all began," Fleetwood explained via statement. "It’s important to recognize the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music. Peter was my greatest mentor, and it gave me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent. I was honored to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician."

Pete Townshend, Steven Tyler, David Gilmour, Billy Gibbons, Noel Gallagher and Kirk Hammett were among the many rock luminaries to perform at the event. Green died just five months later.

The concert film - dubbed Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac - was originally supposed to be screened in movie theaters beginning March 23. However, due to ongoing restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will now premiere as an exclusive streaming event via Nugs.net.

Tickets go on-sale March 17, with prices starting at $14.99. Higher-priced tiers, which include 4K resolution, Dolby/Atmos sound, exclusive merchandise bundles and a virtual meet-and-greet with Fleetwood, range from $110 to $490.

In addition, Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac will receive its physical release on April 30, with Blu-Ray, CD and vinyl editions among the options.

Watch a trailer for concert film below.

