Have a blast in an underground Cold War missile silo in the Adirondacks, complete with your own airstrip.

Several missile silos were built in the late 1950's and early 1960's to prepare the country for an attack that never came. Today, most lie abandoned and filled with water. But one, nestled in Upstate New York's Adirondack State Park, has been transformed into a unique mountain getaway.

In the late 1990's Bruce James and his cousin Greg Gibbons acquired the Atlas F Missile Silo along with 225 acres of land in the Adirondack Mountains. What used to be a United States Government missile base has been built into a stunning 2,000 square foot above ground home with 28 windows to enjoy the beauty of the Adirondacks. Below ground, in what was once the launch control center, is a two level home with Star Wars like doors that open into a large tunnel to accesses the silo.

Once you walk through the large tunnel, you'll arrive at an underground home that features a full kitchen, dining area, entertainment center with satellite television access, two private suites, and marble baths with a Jacuzzi.

The silo tube, where the missile used to be, remains untouched, but there is 12,000 square feet of unlimited potential.

The Silo home and all the land is currently on sale for $3,030,000 million. If you want more information on your underground getaway, you can email info@silohome.com. Be sure to put SILOHOME in subject line.

Take a virtual tour of the Silo home in the Adirondack mountains in the video above or check out the pictures of a underground home like no other.

