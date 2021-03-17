Tour Camp Crystal Lake, the Set of Friday the 13th in the Dark, If You Dare

You can tour the camp where Friday the 13th was filmed, in the dark, if you dare.

Camp Crystal Lake is actually at Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco, a Boy Scout Camp in New Jersey that opened in 1927. It didn't become famous until 1979 after the Friday the 13th movie was released. Since horror films and a Boy Scout camp don't mix, fans weren't allowed to visit. That changed on Friday, May 13th 2011, when the first camp tour saw people travelling from as far as 3000 miles away. The second tour was held more than 2 years later and sold out in just 8 minutes. The third tour in 2015 sold out within seconds.

For 2021 several tours are being held through early June, including a canoe tour to see the famous lake from a whole new perspective and a evening flashlight tour.

Get our free mobile app

Lakefront Tours

Go right to the heart of the Camp Crystal Lake movie set – the lake. Visits the famous filming locations in the waterfront area, where the movie begins and ends. You can also go on an extended afternoon tour of the full loop to see all filming locations at the camp.

Evening Flashlight Tours

Want to see the camp in daylight and in the dark? The flashlight tours start out in the daylight and finishes in the dark – just like the movie.

You can get more details at Camp Crystal Lake's website.

Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco is private property. The camp is not open to visitors at any time outside an official tour date.

20 Sure Signs Spring is Near in CNY Spring isn't defined by the date on a calendar in central New York. Here's sure signs the season is near.