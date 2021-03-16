The World Series of Bocce is Back in Rome July 15-18

As Covid-19 restrictions are loosened, some of our favorite events will be back in central New York this summer, including the 2021 World Series of Bocce.

Romans are rejoicing as the World Series of Bocce is returning to the Toccolana Club from July 15th - July 18th, 2021. This is fantastic news after it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Toccolana Club says it's committed to hosting a fun and competitive event while making it safe for all participants and spectators. It's unknown at this time if we'll see the normal full-blown event or if they'll scale it back.

Brief History On The Toccolana Club

The Toccolana Club, located at 1412 East Dominick Street in Rome, is the host of the World Series of Bocce. This club was established in 1925 and has evolved over the years. In 2019 there was over $30,000 in Prize Money offered in the tournament.

Bocce is a lawn bowling game that originated in Italy played on natural soil and asphalt courts. The game is now played on courts using a fine stone dust base. There are 15 Bocce Courts at the Toccolana Club, hosting several men's, women's, and co-ed Bocce Leagues, as well as open Bocce for club members.

More Good News: The Kitchen is Open at the Toccolana Club

Wednesday lunches at the Toccolana Club are back, and they're making delicious tripe, macaroni and meatballs, and meatball subs. They're open from 11:30 - 1:30 for dine-in or takeout. They're also serving up fish fry on Friday nights.