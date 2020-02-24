Help Out a Rome Woman Looking for a Lost Glove with Sentimental Value

It's not easy to get through winter in Central New York without losing a glove, and that's exactly what happened to a Rome woman.

Mandy Lewin lost a black knitted glove while she was out and about. She says even though it's just a glove, it has sentimental value to her because her mom gave her the pair.

Mandy says she's pretty sure she dropped it outside the Walmart in Rome. Have you seen it?

Credit: Mandy Lewin

If you happen to find this glove, even though it's a simple thing, it would mean a lot to Mandy. You can reach her on Facebook: Mandy Lewin.