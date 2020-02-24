Help Out a Rome Woman Looking for a Lost Glove with Sentimental Value
It's not easy to get through winter in Central New York without losing a glove, and that's exactly what happened to a Rome woman.
Mandy Lewin lost a black knitted glove while she was out and about. She says even though it's just a glove, it has sentimental value to her because her mom gave her the pair.
Mandy says she's pretty sure she dropped it outside the Walmart in Rome. Have you seen it?
If you happen to find this glove, even though it's a simple thing, it would mean a lot to Mandy. You can reach her on Facebook: Mandy Lewin.