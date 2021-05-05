A child's safety is the number one priority for any parent and making sure that their car seat is safely installed is an incredibly important factor for making sure your little passenger is protected.

That is why the New York State Police are teaming up with the Maynard Fire Department to host a Child Seat Safety Check Day and a Chicken BBQ. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 15th, 2021 from 10AM until 2PM. Of course the Chicken BBQ will be going on while supplies last.

The State Police will have child safety seat technicians on hand not only to check to see if your seat is currently installed properly, but to make sure to educate you on what the proper way to install and set it up is. They will also be available to answer any and all questions you may have.

State Police do prefer you to make an appointment for the event in advance and you can do so by calling Troop D Traffic Services at 315-366-6032. All proper health and safety protocols will be followed as COVID-19 still poses a risk.

As a reminder, current New York State law states that all children under the age of 4 must ride in a child's safety seat. Also, the law states all children must ride in a child restraint system until their 8th birthday. New York State says, "Safety seats and child restraint systems must be certified according to Federal Motor Vehicles Safety Standard 213. Follow the instructions of the manufacturer of the seat or system, and make sure you install and use the seat or system correctly."

Don't miss this great event and opportunity to make sure your child is protected while riding in a vehicle.