Free Car Seat Check at Maynard Fire Department on September 14, 2022
A free car safety check will be held in Oneida County this week.
The New York State Police is hosting the event at the Maynard Fire Department on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 9:00am until 2:00pm.
Authorities say that Certified Passenger Safety Technicians will be available to answer questions, install child safety seats, and check and inspect seats.
There is absolutely no charge for the service. Police say this is being done to ensure that residents have access to properly installed seats. That, authorities hope, will save lives.
Details are as follows:
Free Car Safety Seat Check
Maynard Fire Department
9500 Maynard Drive
Marcy, New York 13403
Saturday, 14 September 2022
9:00am to 2:00pm
No reservations are needed for the event.
And, if you or someone you know needs a free car seat, there will be another opportunity to get one thanks to Oneida County and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. The next free car seat distribution takes place on September 21, 2022 at the Deerfield Fire Station. More details are available by clicking the story below:
The law in New York currently requires that:
- Children under the age of four (4) years must ride in a car seat;
- Children under the age of two (2) years must ride in a rear-facing car seat;
- Children between the ages of four years and eight years (4-8) who weigh between forty to eighty pounds and are less than four feet, nine inches in height are required to be in an appropriate safety seat or approved booster seat when they have outgrown convertible or toddler seats and until they are able to use an adult seat belt safely;
- All passengers ages eight and older are required to wear seat belts.
Anyone with questions about what the law requires is encouraged to ask technicians and law enforcement personnel at the event or visit the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles fact page on Safety Restraints.
