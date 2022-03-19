How Is This New York States Most Popular Soda?

We aren't here debating pop vs soda. Have you seen what was crowned as "New York States Most Popular Soda?"

Eat This, Not That used Google Trends to find the most popular drink in every state across America. They used the topic "Soft Drinks" in each state through Google Trends, that's how they were able to see what the most popular searched drinks are for each state.

We then looked at popular related topics within this category for each state to determine the most popular searched drink."

In this author's opinion, New York truly had a weird choice as number one. The most popular soda in New York state is Faygo. Yes, your eyes didn't like, Faygo was the most popular. Where can you even buy this in Upstate New York? If Google trends are any indication, Faygo is more popular than you'd think.

How does Faygo beat out all sorts of regional made drinks, or even Coke or Pepsi in New York? There's just no way. Maybe people Googled it because they never even heard of it. There is just no way this is the top soda choice in New York State.

Do You Drink Faygo?

Faygo was founded in Detroit, Michigan, in November 1907. The original flavors of Faygo (fruit punch, strawberry, and grape) were based on cake frosting recipes.

Faygo was ranked the best-tasting American root beer in the September 2009 issue of Bon Appétit, calling it "dry and crisp, with a frothy head, a good bite and a long finish".

New York wasn't the only state that picked this as it's top choice. Missouri, and Ohio, both made bad choices too.

