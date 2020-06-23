Try Buffalo Wing Sauce Soda In The Utica, Rome, Syracuse Area

Do you love buffalo chicken wings? Do you love soda? Well, you might be in for a treat here in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse area of CNY.

Introducing Lester's Fixins "Buffalo Wing Soda"

Lester's Fixins Buffalo Wing Soda is described as 12 ounces of spicy fun in a glass bottle.

It starts off with an orange soda flavor and ends in that familiar spicy and acidic buffalo wing taste."

Are you thinking this is a gag? It most defiantly is not. This is one of many bizarre sodas you'll find when you shop at The Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shops. The Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shops, LLC was founded in 2007. You can find them all over the country, and their products at many local shops and grocery stores. We saw Central New Yorkers sharing this online, hoping to try it locally. It appears you can only order online.

What Does This Soda Taste Like?

You can buy the soda on Amazon, a 6 pack for $15.99:

The reviews on Amazon are gold:

With slight trepidation, I pried the bottle cap off of this evil beverage and took a sniff --"Okay," I foolishly thought to myself, "it smells a little bit strange, but not as bad as I expected." (I was in denial)! Finally, I took my first swig... In reality, it tasted sort of like a citrus soda that had been spiked with a couple teaspoons of hot sauce. The spiciness gave a slight burning sensation to my esophagus, and a funky aftertaste lingered for a while after I had finished the beverage. Subsequently, "rot gut" began to settle in, and any lingering "open mindedness" that I still had toward this soda faded away exponentially..."

The product currently has two stars on Amazon reviews.