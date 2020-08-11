How to Make Your Own Dr Pepper During the COVID-19 Soda Shortage

The COVID-19 slowdown has caused plenty of product shortages, like Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, bicycles and toilet paper. The latest victim: Dr Pepper soda.

Dr Pepper, now owned by the Keurig coffee company, confirmed the problem on its Twitter feed. They said they are working with "distribution partners to keep shelves stocked nationwide," and added:

We appreciate your patience and encourage you to contact your local retailer directly for the most up-to-date availabilty of Dr Pepper products.

It seems to be true here in Central New York. Even though the Hannaford store on Kellogg Road in Washington Mills had plenty of 12-packs and its own proprietary knock-off called Dr. Perky, there was an empty shelf where six-packs of Dr Pepper cans would normally be found:

Credit: Dave Coombs/TSM

If there's a DP shortage in your town, you could search far and wide at grocery stores, gas stations, convenience markets, and elsewhere. Or you could get to work and concoct your own version, just the way Brooklyn-born pharamacist Charles Alderton did in Waco, Texas back in the 1880s when he invented the soft drink.

Here are the 23 flavors of Dr Pepper (which started with a period in its brand, but ditched the punctuation in the 1950s): cola, cherry, licorice, almond, vanilla, blackberry, apricot, blackberry, caramel, pepper, anise, sarsaparilla, ginger, molasses, lemon, plum, orange, nutmeg, cardamon, all spice, coriander juniper, birch and prickly ash.

Good luck getting the mixture just right. You wouldn't want to "over-birch."