New York State Fair To Return To 13 Day Event In 2022

The Great New York State Fair will return in 2022 as a 13-day event.

Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday.

Hochul says a return to a 13-day event will allow for greater participation for fairgoers and vendors, not only at the State Fair, but also at a number of the state’s county fairs that had coinciding schedules.

"The Great New York State Fair is a celebration of this exciting place we all call home, and this year's Fair was no different, delivering a safe and fun event for all," Hochul said. "Returning to a 13-day schedule next year ensures that fairgoers can once again experience all of their favorite shows, exhibits, vendors, and attractions around the New York State Fair while also supporting greater coordination with our county and youth fairs. This will provide an increased economic benefit to more communities and encourage New Yorkers to experience the best of agriculture and entertainment across the State. We are ready to help and support all fairs, and to do what's best for everyone to enjoy them."

State Fair vendors are happy with the change.

"The Great New York State Fair is at its greatest when it's 13 days long. I'm happy to see the new administration putting quality over quantity. It will be better for everyone and the Fair will still be the state's biggest and best summer festival,” said Grazi Zazzara of Paradise Companies, operators of Villa Pizze Fritte and other Fair stands.

This year’s 18-day fair drew an attendance of just under 800,000, a 40 percent drop from 2019.

2021 Baseball HOF Induction Ceremony

Help Us Boost Utica, NY Area School Programs This Year It's time to bring back a sense of normalcy to the classroom. That's why Townsquare Media Utica and our radio stations are rallying around our local schools and are ready to give them the boost that they need. We want to put the spotlight on the teams, clubs and activities that enrich the lives of our students.