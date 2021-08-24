There's plenty of people that haven't been to the New York State Fair despite living in Central New York their entire lives. Are you one of those people? Not sure what to expect?

There's definitely some things you should know, so we reached out to some locals who frequent the Fair yearly, and compiled a list of 21 tips to keep in mind before attending. Here's what they had to say:

New York State Fair Newbie? Here's What You Should Know "More than one million people will come together experience the 18-day celebration of delicious food, eye-opening exhibits, captivating entertainment, and great fun. This year’s New York State Fair will showcase numerous animals, hundreds of commercial attractions, scores of exciting midway rides, and dozens of big-name entertainers... all just a short trip from wherever you live!"

If you haven't been to the Fair in Syracuse before here's some tips that some locals think you should know:

The number one reason people come to the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, let's be honest. It's the food.

For 2021, there are more reasons than ever to bring your appetite. The old standbys are still here, but this year, they’ll be joined by new tastes for everyone from the health-conscious to individuals with more adventurous palates.

We wanted to create a fun game for you to play, State Fair Foods from A to Z. Take a look.

This. Looks. Amazing. Riggies and greens are served between two pieces of tomato pie. It's a Utica Thing and you can get the crazy creation at the New York State Fair. Finish it off with the Code 12 Dead for dessert with everything deep-fried.

The food creations get crazier every year at the New York State Fair and you won't believe the latest that is being served up this year. Here's just a few of them:

And the butter sculpture! You can't forget about that. Here's a blast from the past, you can take a look at some of the butter sculptures that have been on display at the Fair in previous years.

You Could Win Lifetime Passes to the New York State Fair

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and the Great New York State Fair are teaming up for you to win a free lifetime pass to the Fair.

How does one win this? By ordering a custom New York State Fair license plate.

Here's how it works- Anyone who orders one of the plates during the Fair, which runs from August 20th to September 6th, 2021, will be entered to win. It's that easy.