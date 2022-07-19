How to Get Your New York State Fair Tickets for Only 3 Bucks

It's fair time. Tickets for the 13-day New York State Fair go on sale this week for only 3 bucks! That's less than a cup of coffee.

“As part of our commitment to making sure the Fair is as accessible as possible to all New Yorkers, our team felt strongly that keeping admission across the board at $3 was the right thing to do - especially as we continue to re-emerge from the pandemic,” said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey.

Advance Tickets

Tickets will only be sold online in advance and during the Fair starting Wednesday, July 20 at 8 AM. There are three ways to buy tickets: In advance online and over the phone, and in-person during the Fair at all gates through electronic kiosks.

Online : The link to purchase tickets will go live at 8:00 am, Wednesday, July 20, at nysfair.ny.gov.

: The link to purchase tickets will go live at 8:00 am, Wednesday, July 20, at nysfair.ny.gov. Over the Phone : Tickets may be purchased over the phone starting Wednesday, July 20, by calling 1-800-514-3849 from 9 AM to 8 PM Monday through Saturday, and 12 PM to 8 PM on Sunday.

: Tickets may be purchased over the phone starting Wednesday, July 20, by calling 1-800-514-3849 from 9 AM to 8 PM Monday through Saturday, and 12 PM to 8 PM on Sunday. At the Gate: During the 13-day run – which begins Wednesday, August 24 – kiosks positioned at all gates will be used for electronic ticket purchases.

There will be no cash sales at the Fair’s entrance gates or in parking lots.

$5 Parking

$5 parking tickets may also be purchased online. When you visit the fair, you must show your ticket to parking attendants electronically on your phone, or through a printed copy.

In the Orange and Brown lots, parking may also be paid for using EZPass Plus, a free add-on to EZPass, which allows users to pay for parking in addition to highway tolls.

The New York State Fair begins on Wednesday, August 24, and continues through Labor Day, September 5. Gates open at 9 AM. The Orange Parking lot opens at 9 AM with the Brown, Pink, and Gray lots opening at 6 AM. The Willis Ave parking lot opens at 10 AM but will only be accessible on weekends (August, 26, 27 & 28, and September 2, 3, 4 & 5).

Centro’s Park-N-Ride direct shuttle service will return during the fair this year, providing transportation from the Centro Transit Hub Downtown to and from the Fairgrounds, as well as to and from Destiny USA.

A schedule from Centro is provided here, on Centro’s website. Masks are required on all Centro shuttles.

