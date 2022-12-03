New York State Auction Coming to Albany; Want A Police Car?

Have you ever wanted to own a New York State Police vehicle? Not a knockoff or copycat car, I am talking about actual vehicles that our Troopers used while on duty. Now is your chance but why stop with a police car? How about a van, plow truck or city bus?

New York State Office of General Services will hold an Albany Surplus Lot Auction on Tuesday December 6th starting at 9:30am. This auction will take place at Office Campus, parking lot B, 1220 Washington Avenue in Albany. Let's take a look at some of what will be up for grabs.

First step is to register at Perry Auctions. Select “Login/New Bidder” and follow the screen prompts. Keep in mind all items are sold 'as is' and 'where is'. Here's a good example of that.

There will be a physical preview starting Tuesday December 6th at 8:30am in Albany.

This auction will be onsite only, no online bidding at this time. There is no allowance for returns, turn downs, arbitrations. According to Perry Auction, YOU BUY IT YOU OWN IT!

How cool would it be to own this New York State Park Police vehicle?

If you choose to buy make sure you have a credit card and be prepared to make full payment within 2 hours of receipt of the invoice.

If you own a city you are going to need a bus.

Winter is here, pick up a plow.

I don't know what that is but you can buy it Tuesday December 6th at the auction! 1220 Washington Avenue in Albany!

