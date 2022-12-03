New York State Auction Coming to Albany; Want A Police Car?

New York State Auction Coming to Albany; Want A Police Car?

Perry Auction

Have you ever wanted to own a New York State Police vehicle? Not a knockoff or copycat car, I am talking about actual vehicles that our Troopers used while on duty. Now is your chance but why stop with a police car? How about a van, plow truck or city bus?

New York State Office of General Services will hold an Albany Surplus Lot Auction on Tuesday December 6th starting at 9:30am. This auction will take place at Office Campus, parking lot B, 1220 Washington Avenue in Albany. Let's take a look at some of what will be up for grabs.

Get our free mobile app
Perry Auction
loading...

First step is to register at Perry Auctions. Select “Login/New Bidder” and follow the screen prompts. Keep in mind all items are sold 'as is' and 'where is'. Here's a good example of that.

Perry Auction
loading...

There will be a physical preview starting Tuesday December 6th at 8:30am in Albany.

Perry Auction
loading...

This auction will be onsite only, no online bidding at this time. There is no allowance for returns, turn downs, arbitrations. According to Perry Auction, YOU BUY IT YOU OWN IT!

Perry Auction
loading...

How cool would it be to own this New York State Park Police vehicle?

Perry Auction
loading...

If you choose to buy make sure you have a credit card and be prepared to make full payment within 2 hours of receipt of the invoice.

Perry Auction
loading...

If you own a city you are going to need a bus.

Perry Auction
loading...

Winter is here, pick up a plow.

Perry Auction
loading...

I don't know what that is but you can buy it Tuesday December 6th at the auction! 1220 Washington Avenue in Albany!

2 NY Barn Finds, 1 Location

1 Ferrari and 1 very rare Lamborghini!

Rare NY Garage Find! 1975 Pontiac Trans Am 455 HO

With only 857 made this Pontiac Trans Am 455 HO is considered a rare find. Especially after 20 years hidden in a garage.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: New York State Auction, New York State Office of General Services Albany Surplus Lot, used cars for sale near Albany
Categories: Events
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR