2 Beachgoers Attacked By Sharks on New York Coast on Same Day

Two beachgoers on the same stretch of New York coastline were attacked by a shark on the same day.

Shawn Donnelly suffered a 4-inch gash on his leg after being knocked off his paddle board by a Tiger Shark at Smith Point County Park in Shirley. He managed to punch the shark before swimming back to shore for help according to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

Arizona Man Bitten

A few hours later an Arizona man was bitten in waist-deep water along the same area on Long Island. He was taken to the hospital via helicopter and is expected to survive, according to NBC News New York.

This is the same stretch of coastline where a lifeguard was bitten during training a few weeks ago.

New York Sharks

Sharks swimming off the New York coast is nothing new. Last November a Great White shark was spotted near Long Island. Nukumi, known as the Queen of the Ocean, is estimated to be about 50 years old, measuring more than 17 feet long and weighing over 3,500 pounds.

Last month Maple, a 1,300-pound shark was making her way closer to the New York coast.

More New York Sharks

Nukumi is just one of several sharks known to be swimming off the coast of New York. You can see them all on the OCEARCH Tracker, a global non-profit organization that has been conducting oceanic research for years.

Our mission is to accelerate the ocean's return to balance and abundance through fearless innovations in critical scientific research, education, outreach, and policy using unique collaborations of individuals and organizations in the U.S. and abroad.

Sharks of New York

There are several species of shark in the waters around New York.

