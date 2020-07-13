2020 Throws Another Curveball – Sharks That Can Walk

If you thought that 2020 was done throwing curveballs our way, think again. Some of the most unthinkable things have happened...today we get walking sharks!

This has probably been the strangest year that I can remember in my lifetime. I mean, from the pandemic, to hornets that they nicknamed "murder hornets" to a new species of shark that can not only walk, but can do it out of water.

Yeah...walking sharks! It just gets crazier!

There are a couple things that will make you feel a little better about this new species that was just discovered.

1. They aren't very big.

2. So far, they can't get too far.

The story comes from the journal Marine & Freshwater Research. The new species can evidently use their fins to walk along the bottom of the ocean instead of swimming all the time.

It doesn't look like much of a feat when you watch them do it underwater. When it gets a little freaky is when you think about how they can do that outside of the water.

But again...we can breathe easily knowing that these sharks are out there because as of right now, they aren't very big. I wouldn't imagine you're going to see a 20 foot great white shark strolling the beach or lurking along the bottom of the ocean looking for food any time soon.

These sharks are hunting for bottom dwelling prey and the slow walking seems to help them out.

“Instead of swimming around, these little bottom-dwelling sharks actually ‘walk’ using their pectoral and pelvic fins, which makes it easier for them to poke their heads under coral and rocks as they look for small fish, snails and crustaceans to eat,” -- Mark Erdmann, a co-author of the study

So now that we have murder hornets and walking sharks...anyone want to vote on what craziness 2020 will bring us next??