Dive with sharks for a jaw-some adventure in New York, if you dare.

Experience an adventure of a lifetime at the Long Island Aquarium where you'll get nose-to-nose with the ocean's top predator in a unique shark dive. Don't worry. You'll be inside a cage, in the 120,000 gallon Lost City of Atlantis shark exhibit. But you will be right in the middle of 8 circling sharks as well as an array of fish the aquarium says "can't be found together anywhere on Earth."

Credit - Long Island Aquarium via YouTube

You don't even need a diving certification to take part, and a trained Shark Dive Instructor will join you for this jaw dropping experience. You'll be given everything you need for the dive, including a wetsuit, scuba gear, and an underwater mask. You can even bring your own underwater GoPro or other camera to capture the special moment.

Learn all about the sharks and take a guided tour of their habitats before your shark dive lesson and safety briefing.

Shark divers must be 12 years of age or older and anyone age 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Get our free mobile app

All divers must sign a liability waiver before taking the plunge.

Shark dives are held Thursday through Monday at 11:00am.

Shark Dive Prices:

Aquarium members: $175.00 plus tax

Aquarium non-members: $195.00 plus the purchase of aquarium admission

All divers must have a negative COVID-19 test result 48 hours prior to the dive.

The Long Island Aquarium is located in Riverhead, New York, about 5 hours from Utica.

Learn more and book your jaw-some shark dive at Longislandaquarium.com.

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world