New York Sash of Whitesboro has announced their latest community initiative, the 'Shower for a Soldier Bath Makeover' Giveaway.

The goal of the initiative is to improve the life of a local Veteran experiencing difficulties that hinder everyday tasks such as bathing.

New York Sash is accepting nominations of Veterans now through November 1st. On Veterans Day, November 11th, one nominee will be selected to have a new tub or shower installed in their bathroom free of charge by New York Sash.

New York Sash owner Scot Hayes says:

New York Sash won the Torch Award in part because of our commitment to the community. One of the ways we contribute annually is through charitable events. This year is different, where many of those big events are not able to take place. So we’re doing what we do best, a remodeling project for a deserving Veteran."

The winning nominee will receive a Jacuzzi Bath Remodel acrylic tub or shower with accessories, hardware, valve and fixtures plus professional installation and warranty.

You can nominate your favorite veteran online now. Nominations must include contact information, branch of service and your reason for wanting to nominate them. This is one more example of New York Sash stepping up big to help their local community.

New York Sash Wins Ethics Award From The Better Business Bureau

WIBX reports for the second time, local home improvement business New York Sash has won a prestigious award from the Better Business Bureau.

It was announced that the BBB would be presenting New York Sash with the 'Torch Award' for Ethics. The award is traditionally given to businesses in Upstate New York celebrating their commitment to leadership, character and organizational ethics.

New York Sash won the Torch Award in the mid-size category. This is the second Torch Award for Ethics for New York Sash, the first was in 2012. The BBB award shows practices businesses and organizations employ to generate a high level of trust among their employees, customers and their communities.