An Air Force Veteran from Rome is the recipient of this year's New York Sash Shower for A Soldier Bath Makeover Giveaway.

Senior Master Sgt. Richard Tucker served in the Air Force for 24 years, making made two trips to Vietnam, where he underwent exposure to Agent Orange.

In the years since he has battled melanoma three times, and within the past year survived septic shock and COVID-19. He struggles with neuropathy of his feet and back pain.

Shower for a Soldier began in 2020. Its goal is to improve the life of a local Veteran experiencing hardships that hinder everyday tasks like taking a bathing.

Nominated by his wife, Julie, the family will be receiving a free bathroom upgrade from New York Sash.

“I truly believe that my husband is the right candidate for a new shower… [in our shower now] he has to step over the bathtub wall to get in, and with him having all of these ailments I fear that one day this will cause injury,” Julie Tucker wrote in her nomination. “My husband is the kindest man that I know and I believe a new shower would lessen one of the many troubles that he has.”

New York Sash will transforms the Tucker’s bathroom into a safer, more-accessible space with a tub-to-shower conversion, complete with a seat, grab bars and accessories.

“At New York Sash, it is our goal to serve our community and give back when we can. Shower for a Soldier is our way of enhancing the life of a local Veteran, someone who has already given so much for our country. We are proud to be able to offer this award to Richard and his family,” said New York Sash owner Scot Hayes.

New York Sash accepted nominations of Veterans throughout the fall and nominations will open again next September.

