New York Run For The Fallen To Honor Local Military Hero

New York’s Run for the Fallen is taking place next month.

The event is held to honor the men and women who have recently died during military service.

The run starts at the Veterans Memorial Monument at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse and ends at the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Albany.

Army Captain George Wood of Marcy is one of the heroes being honored during this year’s run.

Wood was killed at the age of 33 while on duty in Iraq in November of 2003.

Wood attended Notre Dame Junior Senior High School in Utica, where he excelled in football and track and field.

He then earned a bachelor's degree at Cornell University and master's degrees at the University at Albany and Cortland State, where he joined the ROTC.

There will be 43 pre-staked Hero Markers about every 2 to 4 miles covering 150-plus miles over 3 days.

Participants will run for over 870 heroes.

A small team of athletes carrying the American Flag, the New York State Flag, the Honor and Remember Flag, and the Honor and Sacrifice Flag will arrive at the designated time.

The names of the heroes for that specific Hero Marker will be read out loud, as well as their branch of service and date of death.

The team will also greet family, friends, and comrades who may be waiting at the marker.

The Run for the Fallen is taking place from June 11 to June 13.

More information on the Run for the Fallen can be found at newyork.usarunforthefallen.org