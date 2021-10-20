New York Ranked As 3rd Best State to Live in the United States

This may surprise many, but it appears New Yorkers picked a great state to call home.

Wallethub recently compared 50 states based on 52 factors ranging from income growth, education rate, housing costs, and quality of hospitals to rank each state.

New York State was ranked 3rd in Wallethub's "Best States to Live in."

"In order to determine the best and worst states to live in, WalletHub compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: 1) Affordability, 2) Economy, 3) Education & Health, 4) Quality of Life, and 5) Safety," Wallethub states.

It probably comes as no surprise, New York ranked near the bottom in terms of affordability, placing 47.

However, what helped New York get ranked so high was the fact the New York State offers its residents the best "quality of life" and finished second in terms of "safety"

New York State:

Total Score: 61.63

Affordability: 47

Economy: 33

Education & Health: 18

Quality of Life: 1

Safety: 2

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

