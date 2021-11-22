New York Pastor Viciously Kills Wife in Front of Grandchildren in Hudson Valley

A New York pastor ran his wife over with a car and then stabbed her with a machete in front of their grandchildren.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced that a Yonkers man pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for running over his estranged wife with a vehicle and stabbing her with a machete in front of her two grandchildren in 2019.

“The defendant and the victim, his wife, had been estranged for approximately a month when he mercilessly killed her in front of her two young grandchildren and bystanders in broad daylight. The victim’s grandchildren not only had to deal with the loss of their grandmother but also with immense trauma after witnessing such cruel events," Clark stated.

Victor Mateo, 65, of Yonkers pleaded guilty on Thursday to first-degree manslaughter in Bronx Supreme Court.

Lusoimages

Mateo is the former pastor at the Christian Congregation The Redeemer Church in the Bronx. He is expected to be sentenced to 23 years in prison in early 2022.

Google

According to the investigation, on the morning of October 3, 2019, Mateo parked his vehicle near the home of Noelia Mateo, 58, on Ellsworth Avenue in Throgs Neck.

macbrianmun

As Noelia left her house to drive her grandchildren to school, Victor struck her with his vehicle. She hid under the car but Victor ran her over and hacked her with a machete.

She was pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center.

Her grandchildren, who were 11 and 9 years old at the time, both witnessed the entire attack. An order of protection was issued for both.

