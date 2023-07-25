Feeling Tired? Study Shows NY One of the Most Sleep Deprived States

Ever nod off at work, yawn at a funeral, or find it impossible to watch a full movie without zonking out? Well, New Yorkers, you're not alone: Our state is among the most sleep deprived in the entire country.

Not exactly a list you want to find your home state high on, right? But sleep experts at Amerisleep were able to determine this based on good ol' fashioned Google Analytics: they took a comprehensive list of 96 Google search terms centered around sleep disorders and/or effective methods for better sleep, and were able to rank the 50 states based on their findings.

A good night's sleep is vital for our bodies to repair and maintain themselves. Sleep disorders have become more common in modern times due to lifestyle changes such as work schedules, technology and overall health. -Amerisleep spokesperson

SO HOW TIRED ARE WE?

New Yorkers are pretty sleepy... #3 of all 50 states, in fact. Based on Amerisleep's findings, New York averages 765 searches per 100,000 residents... These searches include terms like "insomnia," "sleep apnea treatment", "sleep paralysis" and things of that nature.

The only states "sleepier" than New York are Maryland and California.

Here are the Top 10:

Rank State Average monthly search volume per 100,000 residents 1 California 805 2 Maryland 770 3 New York 765 4 Massachusetts 754 5 Nevada 753 6 Georgia 743 7 Connecticut 739 8 Virginia 737 9 Texas 725 10 New Jersey 724

SO WHAT'S CAUSING ALL THIS?

There's no mystery here, is there? Stress and screen time. Those are probably two of the biggest factors in the decline of sleep quality. That, and our fast-paced modern lifestyles. We've gotta do better -- or maybe do less -- if we hope to obtain more quality rest.

For adults, health experts strongly advise a minimum of of 7 hours of sleep each night.

