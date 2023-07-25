Feeling Tired? Study Shows NY One of the Most Sleep Deprived States

Feeling Tired? Study Shows NY One of the Most Sleep Deprived States

Canva

Ever nod off at work, yawn at a funeral, or find it impossible to watch a full movie without zonking out? Well, New Yorkers, you're not alone: Our state is among the most sleep deprived in the entire country.

Canva
loading...

Not exactly a list you want to find your home state high on, right? But sleep experts at Amerisleep were able to determine this based on good ol' fashioned Google Analytics: they took a comprehensive list of 96 Google search terms centered around sleep disorders and/or effective methods for better sleep, and were able to rank the 50 states based on their findings.

A good night's sleep is vital for our bodies to repair and maintain themselves. Sleep disorders have become more common in modern times due to lifestyle changes such as work schedules, technology and overall health. -Amerisleep spokesperson

SO HOW TIRED ARE WE?

New Yorkers are pretty sleepy... #3 of all 50 states, in fact. Based on Amerisleep's findings, New York averages 765 searches per 100,000 residents... These searches include terms like "insomnia," "sleep apnea treatment", "sleep paralysis" and things of that nature.

The only states "sleepier" than New York are Maryland and California.

Here are the Top 10:

RankStateAverage monthly search volume per 100,000 residents
1California805
2Maryland770
3New York765
4Massachusetts754
5Nevada753
6Georgia743
7Connecticut739
8Virginia737
9Texas725
10New Jersey724

SO WHAT'S CAUSING ALL THIS?

There's no mystery here, is there? Stress and screen time. Those are probably two of the biggest factors in the decline of sleep quality. That, and our fast-paced modern lifestyles. We've gotta do better -- or maybe do less -- if we hope to obtain more quality rest.

For adults, health experts strongly advise a minimum of of 7 hours of sleep each night.

10 Tips to Help Destress After a Long Workday

Here are some effective techniques to help you relax after working all day.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom

Top 5 Most Stressful Cities For Workers

Here are the Top 5 Most Stressful Cities For Workers, according to LLC.ORG
Filed Under: most sleep deprived states, sleep study utica ny, Utica News
Categories: Articles, New York News, News, This And That, TSM
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR