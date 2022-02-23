New York Man May Be Luckiest Man in America, Here’s Why

One man from New York is probably the luckiest man in the Empire State and he just might be the luckiest man in the United States. Here's why.

Juan Hernandez of Long Island just picked up his $10 million check from the New York State Lottery.

The Uniondale man claimed his $10,000,000 top prize on the New York Lottery’s $10,000,000 Deluxe scratch-off game, the New York State Lottery announced on Tuesday.

He received his prize as a single lump-sum payment totaling $6,510,000 after required withholdings.

New York State Lottery New York State Lottery loading...

So why do we think Hernandez is the luckiest man in New York and possibly the nation? Well, this is his second $10 million lottery win in about three years.

You read that right. The lucky Nassau County man also won $10,000 from the New York State Lottery in 2019.

"I'm still trying to spend the $10M I won in '19," he told New York State lottery officials.

New York State Lottery New York State Lottery loading...

Hernandez said he’s “still trying to spend the $10,000,000,” he won in 2019 after claiming a top prize on the $350,000,000 Cash Spectacular scratch-off ticket.

Poor guy. Struggling to spend the $10 million he won in 2019. Must be a very tough life...

Hernandez’s most recent winning ticket was purchased at Stop & Shop located at 150 Fulton Ave. in Hempstead.

Google Google loading...

As of this writing, there were three top prizes left on the $10,000,000 Deluxe ticket. Players may check the status of any New York Lottery Scratch-off game by downloading the Game Report on nylottery.ny.gov.

New York Lottery scratch-off games generated $4,231,742,980 in total sales during fiscal year 2020-2021. School districts throughout Nassau County received $176,051,834 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during the same time period.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY