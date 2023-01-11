Where Does New York Rank Among the 50 States for Life Expectancy?

Are you getting the most out of your time on Earth here in the state of New York?

Across the entire country, life expectancy is down. In 2021 it took a dip to 76.4 years, which was the second year in a row the average had dropped, according to the Centers for Disease Control Prevention. This was obviously a ripple effect from the COVID-19 pandemic and the population thinning that caused.

But not all states are created equal in terms of life expectancy. A "relatively healthy" person in California probably looks a little different than a "relatively healthy" person in West Virginia, for example. Both are probably capable of running a marathon, but the West Virginian's going to do it with a cigarette in his mouth.

A new study by website NiceRx crunched the numbers and determined the life expectancy in each of the 50 United States, and here's what they found:

ALOHA!

Hawaii topped the list with an average life expectancy of 80.7 years. This was followed by Washington state at 79.2, and Minnesota at 79.1.

WHERE DOES NEW YORK RANK?

New York ranks #15 of the 50 states, in a 3-way tie alongside Nebraska and Wisconsin. The average life expectancy in those three states is 77.7.

Hey, could be worse, right? Here in Upstate New York, we're lucky to have the Catskills and Adirondacks to play around in if we want to get the ol' heartrate up.

But let's face it... New Yorkers' life expectancy would probably be a little higher if we weren't being taxed to death.

